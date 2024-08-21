Actress and brand influencer Lerato Nxumalo shared how annoyed she was when she received the wrong fridge she bought online

On top of that, the incorrect fridge was delivered five days late, and nobody from the store could help her

People on the internet shared their frustrations in the comments and shared that they had similar experiences with the store

A woman received the wrong fridge she bought online. Images: @lratonxumalo

Source: TikTok

Placing online orders has its pros and cons. Unfortunately, after waiting almost a week for delivery, an annoyed woman received the wrong product.

Purchase gone wrong

Actress Lerato Nxumalo expressed her anger at receiving the wrong fridge from Makro. After sharing an unboxing video on her TikTok account (@lratonxumalo), the woman saw that it was not what she ordered.

She tried calling the store multiple times but was unsuccessful until she dialled the call centre. Hoping for a resolution from the lady on the other end of the call, she was no help. The employee said they could not assist unless someone from the store from which Lerato bought the fridge answered.

Lerato said in her caption that the service was "pathetic," adding:

"This fridge took five days to get delivered, and it’s not what I ordered. Getting ahold of customer care was impossible. Thank goodness.

"I’m so upset."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels the woman's pain

Many social media users took Lerato's side. People also shared how they would feel if they received the wrong item if they had to buy something online.

@guguladim experienced a similar situation and shared:

"It took three months to deliver pots. Now I ordered some plastic chairs, and I think I will have the same problem."

@liisa_133 told the online community:

"The quickest I got them to respond to me was after leaving a bad review on Hellopeter."

@nenekabo asked Lerato:

"Askies, babe. Did they end up bringing the right one?"

The actress responded to the TikTokker:

"No, sis."

@candicelekaba provided a suggestion in the comments:

"It's better to buy and collect on the same day."

