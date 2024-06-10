A salesman on TikTok, Nitesh Sewbhujjan, shared a video promoting LG appliances at Makro

The footage showed his selling a fridge for R42 999 and washing machines for R19 999 and R23 999

Viewers found the prices hilarious despite Nitesh promoting them as affordable

Mzansi was not sold after a salesman attempted to promote various appliances at Makro. Image: @niteshsewbhujjan

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by a salesman, Nitesh Sewbhujjan, shows him showcasing appliances, which he claimed were at a nice price.

Salesman shows off R43K fridge and other appliances

In the clip, Nitesh shows how a modern LG R43K fridge lights up and shows the contents inside after knocking twice on the door.

The salesman also shows two other LG washing machines priced at R20K and R24K at a Makro store he works at, encouraging people to come and buy the reasonably priced goods.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by expensive appliances

The video was received with funny comments from netizens who were shocked at how expensive the appliances were despite the salesman insisting they were affordable. Many people responded with witty comments roasting the appliance promotion.

slatt replied:

"Nice price? Yeses."

HOUSTON commented:

"Boma 7 hundred drillion."

eulans_w0rld asked:

"Till month end? Do you take promises? ☹️."

Veekay commented:

"Yeah, you’re right, it’s outrageous! ."

sanzagontsana responded:

"Nice price 42kmos that's a car grootman."

Sibu M wrote:

"Now why the heck did I see R4 300 for the fridge? ."

jimnkhosi wrote:

"Not for a LG. Milie or Bosch maybe."

ExhaustedPigeon commented:

"Must be jas, can buy 3 for that price that all do the same thing ."

Source: Briefly News