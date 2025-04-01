"Diabolical": Woman Calls Out Cape Town for Being Too Pricey and Showcases R16k Bachelor Apartment
- A young lady in Mzansi was shocked by a R16k bachelor apartment in Cape Town, South Africa
- In the video, the stunner showed off the living space and expressed her thoughts on the home
- The online community reacted as they flocked to the comments section, sharing their opinions
A young woman has left Mzansi in disbelief after sharing a video of a R16,000-per-month bachelor apartment in Cape Town. The small yet pricey unit quickly sparked debate, with many questioning the city’s high rental costs.
R16k bachelor apartment in Cape Town
The hun who goes by the social media handle bigg_nandz shared her thoughts on the R16 500 home, which is a flat to rent in Sea Point.
In the now viral clip, the woman gives a tour of the apartment, showcasing its modern design but also expressing her shock at the limited space compared to the hefty price tag. She also called out the mother city as she compared the price of the living space in Cape Town with Johannesburg, saying:
"Guys, let's talk about how expensive Cape Town rent is. Guys, I just saw a bachelor apartment for R16 500. It not even a one bed; it is just bachelor apartment where as in Joburg for R16 500 I would get a three or four bedroom apartment modern... This is not on bachelor R16k."
South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts, with many agreeing that the rental market in Cape Town has become unaffordable for the average person. Some compared the price to what R16k could get them in other cities, noting that in Johannesburg or Durban, one could easily secure a spacious multi-bedroom home for the same amount.
Take a look at the house below.
Mzansi is not impressed
The debate also raises concerns about housing affordability in Mzansi’s most expensive city. Many believe that while Cape Town offers breathtaking views and vibrant city life, the cost of living is becoming unrealistic for the ordinary South African. Online users took to the comments to weigh in with their thoughts.
Bigg_nandz said:
"Cape Town rent is not for the faint hearted!"
Heike.hermione wrote:
"Cape Town is for tourists and for people with old money."
Nkosi0956 added:
"R16K sleeping next to a fridge is diabolical."
Ntandomatini replied:
"It’s the digital nomads inflating rent prices! Abantu are even getting evicted out of their apartments because landlords prefer to market them to Americans/Europeans that can pay ridiculous amounts."
Y.ellow_codia expressed:
"Yohhhh, very expensive."
SA vents on high cost of living in Mzansi
- Briefly News previously reported that a woman on TikTok, Precious White, could no longer face the challenges that came with living in Cape Town and returned home.
- One man in South Africa had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.
- A young woman complained about her financial struggles and the mounting bills, saying she hardly enjoys her salary.
Source: Briefly News
