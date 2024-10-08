One gent went viral after he shared his take on how a R1000 means something in this economy, and people could relate

In the video, he vented about how expensive life had become compared to back in the day, and it grabbed the attention of many

South Africans reacted to the guy's clip as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

One man in South Africa had enough of the high cost of living and took to social media to vent his frustration, which many could relate to.

A man vented about how R1000 means nothing in South Africa's economy today in a TikTok video. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Man goes on a rant and says R1000 is worth nothing anymore

Life in South Africa has become expensive, and the unemployment rate is high. People barely get jobs, but living costs keep increasing, causing discontent. This gent had enough that he shared his thoughts on the matter.

The video shared by @newsnexussa on TikTok shows a man sitting in his car expressing how R1000 meant nothing in this economy. The guy said the following in the clip.

"Guys, tell me, I used to think an R1000 was a lot of money; what is R1000? You can leave your house now, go to the mall and drop an R1000 without even thinking about it... for three items."

He also expressed how there are still family to be looked after, the petrol, and how ice cream for four people can amount to R400 and KFC to R350. The man said by noon, R1000 would be spent in one day compared to back in the days when life was cheap and affordable. The clip caught meant atteion and went on to become a viral hit.

Watch the video of the man below:

SA can relate to man's struggles

Mzansi netizens fully agreed with the gentleman and flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Nqobile said:

"R1000 acts like a R100."

Regina Swarts shared:

"The worst part is if you've paid your bills and bought just necessities and you sit back and it feels as if you've mismanagement your money."

Khaleesi wrote:

"R1000 identifies as 50 Cent."

Manando replied:

"Yet students are expected to survive a whole month with R1650."

Oskido @kwata ke commented:

"Ramaphosa must fall he has killed our economy."

Le Clout added:

"In Cape Town, R1k is just R10 rand."

Masiziba cracked a joke, saying:

"Welcome to Zimbabwe."

Mpho_Merledy shared:

"Ramaphosa’s economy."

Mzansi woman complains about cost of living and being broke after payday

Briefly News previously reported that living a comfortable life in South Africa is a privilege, given the high unemployment rate and people barely getting by with their jobs.

A young woman complained on Twitter about her financial struggles and mounting bills, saying that she hardly gets to enjoy her salary. She posted that she was left with nothing a day after paying her expenses.

Source: Briefly News