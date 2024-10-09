“Guys, This Is Diabolical”: Video of Small Phone Leaves Netizens Fascinated
- A clip of a small device went viral on social media, leaving many people fascinated by it
- The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- People reacted to the video as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts
A small phone went viral on social media, amusing many people and leaving some fascinated.
The TikTok video captured the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Small phone goes viral, shares video
The footage uploaded by TikTok user @atlasxtarantino shows a small phone that a gent was dealing with. The man showcased to the social media users how it worked. The phone is called AIRFUZE.
@atlasxtarantino's small device footage amazed many people, while some were intrigued by it.
While taking to TikTok, @atlasxtarantino simply said the following:
"Guys, this is diabolical."
Take a look at the small phone in the video below:
People react to video
The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes while others expressed their thoughts.
Sibi.bees said:
"We’ve actually lost the plot now?"
Razor added:
"Wow is dope but crazy at the same time."
Nhlamulo wrote:
"I need this for December the 14th."
Keisha commented:
"Perfect thing to get before the CB concert."
Big Daddy Z expressed:
"No ways we have choef mobiles before GTA 6."
Luluuuu was amused:
"It could never be this serious."
Mishka Chetty shared:
"It uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone you don’t need a sim."
