“Guys, This Is Diabolical”: Video of Small Phone Leaves Netizens Fascinated

A clip of a small device went viral on social media, leaving many people fascinated by it

A small phone went viral online, leaving many people amazed. Image: @atlasxtarantino

Source: TikTok

Small phone goes viral, shares video

The footage uploaded by TikTok user @atlasxtarantino shows a small phone that a gent was dealing with. The man showcased to the social media users how it worked. The phone is called AIRFUZE.

@atlasxtarantino's small device footage amazed many people, while some were intrigued by it.

While taking to TikTok, @atlasxtarantino simply said the following:

"Guys, this is diabolical."

Take a look at the small phone in the video below:

People react to video

The online community took to the comments section to crack jokes while others expressed their thoughts.

Sibi.bees said:

"We’ve actually lost the plot now?"

Razor added:

"Wow is dope but crazy at the same time."

Nhlamulo wrote:

"I need this for December the 14th."

Keisha commented:

"Perfect thing to get before the CB concert."

Big Daddy Z expressed:

"No ways we have choef mobiles before GTA 6."

Luluuuu was amused:

"It could never be this serious."

Mishka Chetty shared:

"It uses Bluetooth to connect to your phone you don’t need a sim."

Source: Briefly News