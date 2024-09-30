“3 for R500”: Woman Shows Sister Mistakenly Bought Display Phones, Mzansi Busts

A local woman shared on TikTok that her sister mistakenly bought three display phones instead of the real deal

The sister paid a total of R500 for a Huawei Nova 12s, a Huawei Nova Y72 and a Huawei Nova Y62

Members of the online community headed to the comment section with laughter at the weird purchase

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman shared that her sister bought display phones instead of real phones. Images: @tash_mlotshwa

Source: Instagram

Many people go out of their way to hunt for bargains rather than pay the total price. Unfortunately, one woman's sister bought display phones, thinking she had found a great deal on cell phones.

Dialling in on a botched deal

TikTok user Thembeka Mlotshwa, who uses the handle @tash_mlotshwa on the social media platform, shared with app users that her sister bought phones from a woman, only to find out later they were display phones.

"She was trying to surprise the kids," Thembeka wrote in the comments about the Huawei cellular devices.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As she showed the fake phones, the woman peeled off a sticker to show the phone's screen, which showed information about the phone.

With her sister mistakenly buying a Huawei Nova 12s, a Huawei Nova Y72 and a Huawei Nova Y62, Thembeka laughed and wrote in her post's caption:

"Uthi, it was three for R500."

Take a look at the display phones in the comical video below:

Mzansi online users crack up

Social media users filled the comment section with laughter after hearing about the odd purchase.

@_ndzotho_ added laughing emojis to his message:

"The kids have lavish toys now. A win is a win."

@thapsy31 said to Thembeka:

"I think she’s lying about the price, so it’s not too embarrassing."

@gontsemalema22 said to the online community:

"3 for R500 is too good to be true. I'm disappointed."

@tsakie_s wrote in the comment section:

"At least the kids have toys to play with."

A curious @fanele_madida5 wondered:

"Where are the chargers?"

Man scammed with fake iPhone

In another story, Briefly News reported about an embarrassed man who shared how he got scammed with a fake iPhone.

South Africans felt somewhat sorry for the gentleman but couldn't help laughing.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News