“3 for R500”: Woman Shows Sister Mistakenly Bought Display Phones, Mzansi Busts
- A local woman shared on TikTok that her sister mistakenly bought three display phones instead of the real deal
- The sister paid a total of R500 for a Huawei Nova 12s, a Huawei Nova Y72 and a Huawei Nova Y62
- Members of the online community headed to the comment section with laughter at the weird purchase
Many people go out of their way to hunt for bargains rather than pay the total price. Unfortunately, one woman's sister bought display phones, thinking she had found a great deal on cell phones.
Dialling in on a botched deal
TikTok user Thembeka Mlotshwa, who uses the handle @tash_mlotshwa on the social media platform, shared with app users that her sister bought phones from a woman, only to find out later they were display phones.
"She was trying to surprise the kids," Thembeka wrote in the comments about the Huawei cellular devices.
As she showed the fake phones, the woman peeled off a sticker to show the phone's screen, which showed information about the phone.
With her sister mistakenly buying a Huawei Nova 12s, a Huawei Nova Y72 and a Huawei Nova Y62, Thembeka laughed and wrote in her post's caption:
"Uthi, it was three for R500."
Take a look at the display phones in the comical video below:
Mzansi online users crack up
Social media users filled the comment section with laughter after hearing about the odd purchase.
@_ndzotho_ added laughing emojis to his message:
"The kids have lavish toys now. A win is a win."
@thapsy31 said to Thembeka:
"I think she’s lying about the price, so it’s not too embarrassing."
@gontsemalema22 said to the online community:
"3 for R500 is too good to be true. I'm disappointed."
@tsakie_s wrote in the comment section:
"At least the kids have toys to play with."
A curious @fanele_madida5 wondered:
"Where are the chargers?"
Man scammed with fake iPhone
In another story, Briefly News reported about an embarrassed man who shared how he got scammed with a fake iPhone.
South Africans felt somewhat sorry for the gentleman but couldn't help laughing.
Source: Briefly News
