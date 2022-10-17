An embarrassed man shared how he got scammed with a fake iPhone, and Mzansi humorously consoled him

Scams are quite rife on the internet, with many people around the world falling for some quite frequently

South Africans felt somewhat sorry for the man but couldn't help themselves but laugh with the red-faced gent

An embarrassed man shared how he got scammed with a fake iPhone, which made Mzansi hilariously console him.

An embarrassed man shared how he got conned with a fake iPhone, making SA cackle. Images: @ProfessorRugby/ Twitter

@ProfessorRugby also shared some videos of the inauthentic cellular device in a Twitter post, highlighting just how thorough and bad of a scam it was. The "iPhone" retailed at R6 000, inspiring the man to jump at the deal.

Sadly, this is how most scams work. When seriously expensive items retail for ridiculously low prices on the internet, they are often too good to be true. Some scammers, like the one this man was dealing with, went the extra mile.

The clips the gent posted show him switching on the fake phone. At first, it looks legit, but on closer inspection, the apps don't work as they should, and most are fake. The man waited two months to process his loss but was quite the champ about it.

Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh with the poor gent and offered their apologies. See the responses below:

@MrsM_Kego said:

"I am not gonna lie I was about to congratulate you, then decided to read first. Anyways nice choice of Color brother "

@grey_Oasis mentioned:

"Those cameras "

@yellowcatshine posted:

@Rakgadiwabantu commented:

"Lendaba ifuna I space "

@KasangoMusic shared:

"This happened to a friend of mine also. When you take a picture using the phone, the camera phone sound, sounded like an Nokia from back in the days "

@pablowamasester posted:

@MichelleKok13 asked:

" Do you at least have mirror selfies?"

@Thato_onpoint mentioned:

" You are ignoring the “how much” questions neh "

