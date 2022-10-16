One gorgeous Zulu woman decided to show off her roots with pride while standing outside of the groove

TikTok user @slindile_mvelase22 shared the clip showing the woman throwing her leg in the air to Maskand

The people of Mzansi were wowed by her undeniable skills and just loved that she did it with absolute ease

The people of Mzansi loved that a beautiful woman showed off her culture with pride as she did a traditional Zulu dance to Maskand.

TikTok user @slindile_mvelase22 showed what a proud Zulu woman she is, even dressed in killer heels. TikTok / @slindile_mvelase22

While the youth are bending traditions and testing cultural boundaries, they are also finding new ways to show off their roots.

TikTok user @slindile_mvelase22 shared a clip of herself busting some impressive leg kicks outside of the groove. Doing this, in general, is impressive, but in heels, that is something else.

The people of Mzansi loved seeing the woman dance

Seeing the lady show her proud Zulu roots in this dance had hearts bursting. People flooded the comment section with love.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user46374990649588 said:

“Wow wamuhle.”

@Fanele_Gwala said:

“How is she doing it so effortlessly??”

@Keketso said:

“That leg made a smooth landing right there ”

@Hers️ said:

“Awww intombi yomzulu madoda”

@user3851784676084 said:

“. You made it look so easy.”

@Tshego Molalatladi said:

“This made me smile ❤️”

