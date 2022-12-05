Private Property shared a TikTok of a stunning R117m Mzansi mansion that had citizens tripping

The stunning mansion is everything you could dream of and more, other than the affordable price tag

Knowing they could never afford it, many people took to the comments with funny things to say

R117 million for one house?! Well, those numbers are sure to make anyone sarcastic. Mzansi people weighed in on the stunning home while trying to get grips on what exactly someone is playing a whole R117 million for.

Private Property has listed a home for R117m, and the people of Mzansi just could not wrap their heads around the price tag. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With some people not even being able to afford R5k for rent, seeing a property group selling a home for over 100 million is something.

Private Property took to their TikTok page with a clip showing a sneak peek of a home they have listed for a whopping R117 million.

The home is truly stunning. Modern fittings, beautiful works of art that are part of the home's structure, a cinema, and so much more.

“Living the California Dream in this R117,000,000 Off-the-Grid Mansion | Blue Hills Equestrian Estate #privateproperty #thehomeshoppersshow #luxuryhome”

The people of Mzansi put their millionaire hats on for this one

What a wow! R117 million for one home, Mzansi people had no choice but to turn to humour and sarcasm. Some claimed they wanted to buy the home but changed their minds, while others claimed it wasn’t what they were looking for.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Sinosaurus Rex said:

“R16,47. take it or leave it.”

@hope_moe said:

“Okay I’ll take it, but imma need you to remove some of the decor/ furniture so we can negotiate the price to like R500? Take it or leave it.”

@phathu said:

“I was gonna buy it today but I changed my mind. Mehh it looks too small.”

@View replies (36) ⌵ said:

“I don't know why my father made the house expensive after we moved out.”

@shawtybumbs said:

“If you think really hard all the zeros disappear.”

