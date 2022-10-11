One proud Zulu man claimed that his language is the only one of importance in SA, and it sparked a heated debate

Twitter user @NkululekoXaba_ feels that if you can’t understand isiZulu, then you are not a real SA citizen

While there were many people who felt extremely annoyed by the statement, some claimed it is kind of true

In South Africa, we have 11 official languages. However, one man believes that isiZulu is the only important one. Making a bold statement got the man sitting in the hot seat.

Twitter user @NkululekoXaba_ feels that you are not a real SA citizen if you can't understand isiZulu. Image: (Instagram / @nkululekoxaba_)

Source: Instagram

The debate over which tribe Mzansi truly belongs to will never end. We are a rainbow nation made up of all kinds of people, yet here some are still trying to make claim.

Twitter user @NkululekoXaba_ does not believe that any language besides Zulu counts in Mzansi. In his opinion, “you’re not really South African if you don’t understand Zulu.”

The bold statement divides the people of Mzansi

With such a diverse population, best believe this man was going to receive some heat. While a lot of people felt the statement was incorrect and were irritated, some admitted that understanding Zulu is a form of survival in Mzansi.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@dracosrevenge said:

“The problem is that you think South Africa is just one big taxi rank, bophelo hase kwa mai mai.”

@Ke_Kamogelo said:

“As a Pedi speaking person and as much as I hate to admit this, it’s kinda true, but it’s solely for survival purposes ”

@Wa_Mavu said:

“The problem with Zulus is that they think the country belongs to them.”

@iamkidsauce said:

“Meanwhile me a Zulu man doesn't understand any other language besides Zulu ”

@TheMightyByou said:

“We have 11 official languages in SA ya'll are only important in KZN”

@Bra_Dezz said:

