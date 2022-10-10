Former president Jacob Zuma is officially a free man, and he wasted no time in celebrating his release with his family

A video showing Zuma dancing as if he had a clean bill of health had some questioning the realness of his apparent illness

Loyal supporters backed up Zuma’s celebration, while angered Mzansi citizens had many pressing questions

Friday, 7 October, officially marked the end of former President Jacob Zuma's 15-month sentence for being in contempt of court. Celebrating with his family, Zuma grooved the night away as if he was in tip-top shape and in good health.

Zuma spent the last few months of his sentence under Kranskop Community Corrections due to apparent ill health. A decision many still question, and even more so now.

A video showing Zuma living his best free man life has been doing its rounds on social media. The hot tea that follows this man is not even surprising anymore.

@JjSesing shared:

“It’s lit there by Nkandla ”

@ZANewsFlash shared:

“WATCH: Former President Jacob Zuma is a happy man. Just watch his dance moves. ”

The people of Mzansi are not surprised at Zuma’s groove

While most expected the old and ‘sick’ man to be resting upon returning home, when it comes to Zuma, something like this comes as little to no surprise. Loyal followers celebrated with their President, while others wanted to know how he swindled medical parole,, but he’s grooving like an ama2k.

Take a look at some of the mixed feels:

@deoman said:

“Funny, soon as he hears the word subpoena he develops a limp and slight cough.”

@DePrincelo said:

“Come court day... The old man is sick... The msholozi... Good to see him dancing.”

@MphozaKB said:

“President Zuma.... Only one and only President we have as South Africans.... Now we have an imposter as a President.”

@khulekanid1 said:

“He’s old. He must rest now in Nkandla Estate.”

@Mqadi99 said:

“Zuma is "a happy man" when our people live in poverty due to his looting.”

@MayakaKhoza said:

“Ja, a happy man, I see, we all see, but now wasn't he released from jail because of terminal illness? Do people with terminal illness dance?”

'Newly freed' Zuma Expected to thank supporters During Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan private prosecution case

In related news, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma is expected to show appreciation to his supporters during the private prosecution case against prosecutor Billy Downer & legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

The trio will be in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Monday, 10 October. The court will hear the case in which Zuma accuses Downer of leaking his confidential medical records to Maughan.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) granted Zuma a certificate for private prosecution in July 2022 after it rejected calls to prosecute Downer.

