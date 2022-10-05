One white Mzansi man let the people know just why it is that white peeps are not often in the Johannesburg CBD

TikTok user @yungearn staged a fake robbery to prove his point in a hilarious clip that he shared online

People were torn over the video and thanked him for making their day even though what he expressed was the truth

Johannesburg CBD is not for the weak, lol. With crime being so high, you do not often see a white person strolling the streets, according to one guy on TikTok.

TikTok user @yungearn braved Johannesburg CBD to record a clip that left many in fits of laughter. Image: TikTok / @yungearn

Source: UGC

So, making a comical but realistic clip, the guy filmed himself in Joburg’s CBD and staged a fake robbery for relatability.

TikTok user @yungearn recorded this clip to fill in the gaps as to why white people are hardly seen in the Johannesburg CBD. The fake robbery and blood-curdling scream said it all.

Ay, never a dull moment in Mzansi, neh?

The people of Mzansi thank the man for making them laugh

While crime is no joke, the way this guy put it was hilarious. Many took to the comment section to thank him for brightening their day.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Bae.taidow said:

“it's the "aaah yoh mmawee" for me”

@TinyMatthys said:

“ Bathong mlungu you made my whole week... That eh eh yhoo mmawee.... ”

@timbasi said:

“Who else repeated this video more than 100 time?”

@sarcastic.hero said:

“Love the vids bro, you make me laugh every time without fail”

@user3703005403255 said:

“If they fold arms from behind, run baba”

@NtwenhleKaMalandela said:

“aaay yooo ma weeeeeat least there were kind enough to let you post before taking it”

Source: Briefly News