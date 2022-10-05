A video of a TikToker creeping up on an unsuspecting man carrying grocery bags has been circulating online

The footage shows Faisal Jamil approaching the man from behind before snipping off the bottom part of the plastic and running away with it

The man is seen chasing Faisal with great speed, much to the entertainment of many Mzansi peeps

One brave man has Mzansi netizens laughing out loud after sharing a video of himself pranking an unsuspecting man after doing his groceries.

TikTok user Faisal Jamil (@faisaljamil92) posted a video of him sneaking behind two men carrying grocery plastic bags as they walk out of a shopping centre.

One prankster had SA peeps fearing for his life. Image: @faisaljamil92/TikTok

Faisal approaches one of them from behind with a pair of scissors and quickly snips off the bottom part of the plastic before grabbing it, leaving the man with nothing but the plastic handles.

Stunned at the incident, the man, along with his friend, jerks and quickly chases Faisal for the bag of goods before the video ends.

“Public Prank OMG this was hilarious Almost caught,” Faisal captioned the video.

Many amused netizens were left quite entertained, with others curious to know how the funny stunt ended.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

user5025870796007 responded:

“I have laughed so hard.”

truecrimezim by Blue replied:

“I fear for your life.”

ayandamax0 remarked:

“Uphelile induku .”

Leo-sha wrote:

“ PLEASE DO IT AGAIN.”

matias94 reacted:

“Murife don't run...”

Prince.98 commented:

“You have some guts doing this in SA .”

Storm Naidoo replied:

“Please lend me those scissors .”

Lollytik said:

“some people don't have peace .”

