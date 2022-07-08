A video of a little boy protecting his mom’s belongings at the first sign of trouble has been circulating online

The footage shared on TikTok shows a man suspiciously approaching the boy and his mom while doing grocery shopping

The child quickly responds by grabbing hold of his mom’s bag before the man could get any closer to them

One focused boy did not take any chances when he spotted a suspicious-looking gent approach him and his momma while grocery shopping.

A little boy's sharp eye saved his mom from losing her valuables when a strange man approached them. Image: @enthiny1/TikTok

A video shared by @enthiny1 on TikTok shows a man walking – in a dodgy fashion – towards a boy and his mom’s trolley while shopping at a grocery store. The child quickly grabs hold of his mother’s bag and hands it to her as the man passes them and pretends to look for something in the store.

South African netizens were not only amused by the footage but were left quite impressed by the young boy’s alertness and response at the sign of trouble.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

Thulile Thulz Zulu reacted:

“Boy is South African.”

Temosho Mavalela commented:

“The mother is rich she is buying oil .”

Goddess♥️ wrote:

"Boy is Street smart…the protector."

Emma Matjila shared:

“Boy did a risk assessment and took appropriate action .”

Sarah Mashaakgomo reacted:

“The boy said"not on my watch".”

pharidah16 said:

“He was protecting his pocket money .”

The License Influencer commented:

“That’s my fighter.”

Abongwe Theo Qota replied:

“Did she just buy a whole 2L of cooking oilthat bag has a lot of money.”

