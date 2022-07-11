A mother tried a TikTok prank on her baby girl and had no idea she would be so willing to fight someone for her momma

Twitter user @LoveAsandies was in fits of laughter when her daughter got up off the bed and out her shoes on to fight the neighbour's kid

People could not get over the tiny princess’s reaction and her unwavering loyalty to her mother in the moment

There is nothing more loyal than the love of a child. A mother got in on a viral prank and recorded as she asked her baby girl to come and help her fight the neighbour. The little girl’s reaction melted hearts and had people cry-laughing.

Twitter user @LoveAsandies pranked her daughter and did no expect it to go as smoothly as it did. Image: Twitter / @LoveAsandies

Source: Twitter

So, the prank has parents going to their kids and saying they need to fight someone but need their help. This momma tried her best to hold back the laughter when asking her baby this outrageous request.

Twitter user @LoveAsandies is the mom who played the prank and now knows her daughter’s got her back. Sharing the video clip online she showed her babe getting her shoes, ready to help her mom take on the neighbours, lol.

“I tried the new TikTok challenge with my baby and I’m in stitches. How’s my baby just ready to fight someone ”

The people of Mzansi cannot get enough of the tiny princess’s loyalty

Seeing the way she put that tablet down and went to get her shoes, melted hearts. No questions asked, baby girl was there, ready to help her momma out. People cannot get enough of it!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ScorpioReese81 said:

“Yo some of y’all kids out here excited; cuz they been ready to put hands on some of y’all neighbours’ kids, for the longest but outta respect for y’all they been chillin. All they needed was y’all approval now they ready y’all better watch out.”

@miss_fine_wine said:

““I understand “”

@Versatile_RSA said:

“So wholesome and toxic at the same time.”

@AroundTheWayMM said:

Source: Briefly News