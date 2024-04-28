Lwah Ndlunkulu was a big winner at the Metro FM musical awards, and she was in a competitive category

The music award night in Mpumalanga was a star-studded affair, and singer Lwah Ndlunkulu made quite the achievement

Lwah Ndlunkulu was nominated as Artist of the Year alongside Oscar Mbo, Tyler ICU, Mörda and Tyla

Lwah Ndlunkulu came out on top after competing in a major category for a Metro FM Music Award. The songstress was also nominated for Best Female Artist.

Lwah Ndlunkulu won big at the Metro FM Music Awards, beating out Tyla, Oscar Mbo and more artists. Image: @ndlunkulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Lwah Ndlunkulu's major achievement inspired many fans. Online users congratulated Lwah Ndlunkulu on making an impact at the Metro FM Music Awards (MMA).

Lwah Ndlunkulu wins major MMA award

In a post on X, MMAs congratulated Lwah Ndlunkulu on winning Artist of the Year at the MMA24. See the below:

SA celebrates Lwah Ndlunkulu

Online users were delighted for Lwah. Many commented that she had an amazing discography while others admitted that they were not familiar with her music.

@lehakoewaron said:

"Deserved, she's got a voice of perfect."

@Gert_LeNinja commented:

"Ngl, her album is a great body of work."

@FavourIsMyName7 wrote:

"Well deserved. She is one of the most repeated artists in my car. Very talented young lady this one. "

@AustineMsagal wondered:

"Among Tyla? I don't even know a single Lwah song. But Metro knows better. Congratulations to her."

@MelaninSneziey added:

"Over uTyla?? The International babe? Mmmmm ikhona into e off Asoze!"

@phele44878518 speculated:

"Tyla is paying the price for ignoring ungqongqoshe e OR Tambo."

@BBK29_ asked:

"Now who's this?"

@NandieShezi was confused:

"Who is she?"

@bulwack69 wondered:

"Artist of year? Most of us don’t even know her."

Lwah Ndlunkulu vows not to make Maskandi songs

Briefly News previously reported that Afropop singer Lwah Ndlunkulu, who hit her first platinum status for her songs, Ithuba and Ngiyeza, last year, has dropped a bombshell regarding her future with the Maskandi genre

South African musician hailing from KwaZulu-Natal has recently shocked many of her fans with her decision regarding the Maskandi genre.

According to ZiMoja, the star announced that she won't be making Maskandi songs following the disrespect and hate she received from fans after she made a song with Maskandi giant Mthandeni titled Paris.

