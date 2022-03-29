Popular South African singer Lady Du inspired her fans and followers when she posted a video of her other business

The Woza hitmaker has always been telling her fans that she does what she does to inspire and motivate others, not for clout

Taking to her social media pages, Lady Du shared a video of herself in a warehouse full of boxes, saying she is also a businesswoman

Lady Du is out to get the bag no matter what it takes. The star recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her side hustle in an Instagram video.

Lady Du shares a video of her warehouse, Mzansi inspired by her money moves. Image: @ladydu_sa

In the video, the Bheka Mina Ngedwa hitmaker was in a warehouse full of boxes as she walked around inspecting the stuff.

She wrote a lengthy caption for the video telling her fans that she works so hard for her daughter's future, not for likes on social media. She said:

"I want you to know something about me; I’m not a musician I’m a businesswoman that understands what she wants, I don’t move fast; I move when it’s needed like chess, the queen waits to make the right move. She doesn’t move in the same direction as everyone!!!

"The hype and clout are not for me; I’m building wealth for my daughter never to walk the same path I did. I do things way differently, for rewards, not applause."

Still on Lady Du and her major money moves, Briefly News previously reported that It is not even mid-year and Lady Du is already making major boss moves. The star recently inspired many when she posted pictures of her new whip.

The famous singer and songwriter took to her Instagram page to share a snap of her car alongside her daughter. She also took the time to show gratitude to those who have helped her in her career.

According to TimesLIVE, Lady Du also spoke about how she ignored naysayers who used to tell her to change her style.

