I Did It hitmaker Lady Du took to social media to reveal that she is the new owner of a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon

The star and her daughter posed alongside the luxurious vehicle as she thanked her fans and followers for their support

She also shared a lengthy motivational caption opening up about the sacrifices she makes to afford her luxurious life

It is not even mid-year and Lady Du is already making major boss moves. The star recently inspired many when she posted pictures of her new whip.

The famous singer and songwriter took to her Instagram page to share a snap of her car alongside her daughter. She also took the time to show gratitude to those who have helped her in her career.

According to TimesLIVE, Lady Du also spoke about how she ignored naysayers who used to tell her to change her style. She wrote:

"Please clean up your Instagram they said, please look the part, you are too hood, brands won’t like it, why don’t you look like everyone else, why do you not wear expensive clothes, how come you like being in the hood more?"

The Bheka Mina Ngedwa singer also added to the Instagram post how she had to make sacrifices in life to get to where she is today. She said that everything she does is for her benefit, not for clout. She wrote:

"Because I come from nothing, I had to build myself; I had to sacrifice a lot to buy what I've always wanted, I choose not to make things about me, you'll never find me doing things for content for the people! I'm the driver of my own bus."

