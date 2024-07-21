Bongani Zungu showed that he is still going strong with his girlfriend, now fiancé Cindy Mahlangu

South African soccer player Bongani Zungu has been in a relationship with Cindy Manhlangu for years

Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu's latest picture made rounds on social media as people discussed their bond

Bongani Zungu 's love life is going extremely well with his longtime partner, Cindy Mahlangu. The former Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player's relationship with actress Cindy Mahlangu is in the limelight thanks to their celebrity status.

Bongani Zungu was with his fiancé Cindy Mahlangu and peeps admired their long relationship. Image: @bonganizungu

Bongani Zungu's love life has been a point of interest for many supporters. People shared their reactions to his ongoing romance with Cindy Mahlangu

Cindy Mahlangu and Bongani Zungu still going strong

In a post on X by @MDNnewss, Bongani Zungu was in a mirror selfie with his girlfriend, Cindy. The pair are notorious for being an on and off couple, and their fans shared reactions to seeing them stronger than ever. See the cute post here

SA wishes Bongani Zungu and Cindy Mahlangu the best

Many people commented that they were amazed that the pair were still together as they remembered their rocky moments. Netizens wrote that they hope that they actually get married. Read the comments below:

@Tinsi__m said:

"I love this couple so much."

@sabelostorm commented:

"I love this couple no assault cases no cheating scandals no drama just pure love."

@DlaminiDukani applauded:

"Still together? All the best. Wish they get married . All the best."

@LennyLeornard gushed:

"Cindy is such a gorgeous, unproblematic hun."

@00000Me0000 wrote:

"Bongani won here."

Fans back midfielder Bongani Zungu to find a new club

Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Zungu is searching for a new club to play for after he decided to leave PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zungu announced his departure from the club he joined in 2022, while Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu have reportedly shown an interest in the 31-year-old.

A Briefly News source at AmaZulu said the club is interested in adding Bongani Zungu to the team, and they have also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo.

