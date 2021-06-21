Oh Daddy: Nomcebo Zikode Shows Off Her Handsome Husband

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Zikode recently showed off her handsome husband

The Mzansi media personality is usually very private with her personal life so fans loved the rare treat

Many are not aware that Zikode is married to the son of the famous singer Deborah Fraser

Nomcebo Zikode took to social media to share a rare picture of her husband Selwyn Fraser. The Jerusalema vocalist shared his pic to celebrate the father of two on Father’s Day.

Zikode is extremely private when it comes to her family life but it’s clear that she is smitten with her hubby. She captioned the picture:

“Morning and happy Father’s Day to all fathers.”

Selwyn is the son of the legendary Mam’Deborah Fraser. The pair share two beautiful kids together, Ziyanda and Mnotho Fraser.

Nomcebo Zikode responds to one-hit wonder claims

Nomcebo Zikode has been keeping Mzansi dancing even before taking over the international dance scene with Master KG and their single titled Jerusalema.

Her 2017 song with DJ Ganyani called Emazulwini was also big on South African TV and radio stations. Kobanini was also a dance-floor filler during last year's festive season. She worked on that track with another popular SA DJ Mobi Dixon.

The songstress laughed off suggestions that she's a one-hit wonder following the success of her collab with Master KG. The song is big internationally and it even started a viral dance challenge across the globe.

"This is not the first song I have recorded to make it big. Even Master KG has released big songs in the past. I recorded a song with DJ Ganyani, Emazulwini, it went very big and people were also saying that I would never record another big song, and then came Jerusalema. I have many more songs like that."

The singer told TshisaLIVE that anyone who is still questioning her talent must do a bit of research about her music journey.

"Anyone who thinks that I am a one-hit wonder must go study up on me and check all that I have done."

