Thembi Seete Celebrates 25 Years Flying Solo in the SA Entertainment Industry

Media personality Thembi Seete is celebrating 25 years flying solo in the Mzansi entertainment industry

The stunner shot to fame back in the '90s when she was part of hit music group Boom Shaka with the likes of late Lebo Mathosa

The Gomora star shared that her solo career began when she bagged a role on TV drama Yizo Yizo and she has never looked back since then

Thembi Seete took to social media to celebrate that she's been flying solo in the entertainment industry for 25 years.The stunner shot to fame during her Boom Shaka days in the '90s.

The Gomora actress too to social media to reflect on her career since she was given a chance to do her thing alone in the industry without the help of her former Boom Shaka bandmates.

Thembi Seete is celebrating 25 Years flying solo in the SA entertainment industry. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi took to Instagram on Thursday, 17 June to celebrate being in the industry for over two decades as a solo artist. The star's solo career began when she bagged a role in Yizo Yizo. Since then, she has never looked back.

"25 Years ago I embarked on a new journey. A journey that brought me to where I am today and where I am going still. I remember @zwabheka and @bomb_productions giving a little old me a chance to shine again with a role on Yizo and later releasing my first solo album Lollipop."

The singer said she celebrates her journey every day of her life. According to ZAlebs, the media personality has also acted in other big Mzansi productions.

Thembi's peers in the entertainment industry and her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her for being in showbiz as a solo artist for 25 years.

Bontle Modiselle said:

"You’re such beauty, power and grace."

Makhadzi wrote:

"You’re an inspiration. A Legend."

Buhle Samuels commented:

"An absolute Queen."

boitumelo_katlo wrote:

"G.O.A.T. Period. Love the Lollipop bodysuit."

lethabolejoy said:

"Mara Thembi, so you really have to be this gorgeous."

leenkahn wrote:

"A cultural reset!!! And 25 years later still the baddest chick in the game."

elle_tisane added:

"I love this sis WOW. You've come a long way. Congratulations."

A look into Thembi Seete's career

In related news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete is a seasoned performer in the South African entertainment industry and she just keeps getting better. The former Boom Shaka artist has made a real name for herself and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the star.

Thembi Seete has been gracing Mzansi screens for decades now and she just won't stop winning. The talented performer has landed herself the role of Gladys on Mzansi Magic's Gomora and fans are loving her character.

Briefly News took a look at Thembi's life and career in the Mzansi limelight in celebration of her 44th birthday, which was on 25 March, 2021.

