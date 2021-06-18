Sbahle Mpisane Turns 28: 3 Facts About the Fitness Fanatic Loved by Mzansi

Sbahle Mpisane may be known mostly for her fit body but she's an angel at heart and has a lot to offer. In celebration of her 28th birthday, Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about her and her lavish lifestyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Every year on June 18th, Sbahle Mpisane celebrates her birthday. The star turns 28 today. She was born in 1993 and her star sign is Gemini. Sbahle Mpisane's parents are Durban-based tycoon S'bu Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize.

Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the fitness fundi and what makes her loved by many in the country.

Sbahle Mpisane is 28 today and Briefly News takes a look at the star's colourful life. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

1. She has a degree in a field you wouldn't expect

Mzansi knows that Sbahle is amazing at keeping fit but she also holds a degree. The lovely lady has a degree in Housing and Town Planning from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Sbahle's parents wanted to make sure that she has the perfect foundation when it comes to education and she went to quality schools during her primary and secondary schooling years.

2. She had a whirlwind romance with Mzansi goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Sbahle and Itumeleng Khune were Mzansi's it couple for a long time but they eventually broke up. She kept mum on the matter for a very long time but ended up opening up about it on the Kwa MaMkhize reality show. Itu wanted to have kids and get married.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The reality star said that she broke up with Itumeleng because she couldn't give him what he wanted.

"We didn’t fight over it. There were no issues. We said goodbye. The guy was fully supportive. He called me every day when I was in the hospital. But then, because of my amnesia, I forgot why I fell in love with him," she said.

3. She founded a boot camp programme for fitness

As much as she has a banging body of her own, Sbahle wanted to make sure other people could reach their goals. She founded Fitness Bunnie, a boot camp program, to help others on their fitness journey. Since then, she has been dubbed "Fitness Bunny."

She works out at the gym for at least an hour every day to keep her body in shape.

Thembi Seete recently celebrated her 44th birthday

Thembi Seete is a seasoned performer in the South African entertainment industry and she just keeps getting better. The former Boom Shaka artist has made a real name for herself and Briefly News takes a look at three interesting facts about the star.

Thembi Seete has been gracing Mzansi screens for decades now and she just won't stop winning. The talented performer has landed herself the role of Gladys on Mzansi Magic's Gomora and fans are loving her character.

Thembi Seete was part of the Kwaito group Boom Shaka from 1994-2000. After the group broke up, Thembi spread her wings and pursued a solo career in music. She released her debut solo album Lollipop in 2001 which was a huge success. She has also collaborated with Skwatta Kamp.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za