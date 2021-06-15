Shauwn Mkhize Feels Heartbroken Over Royal AM's PSL Snub, Won't Give Up

Mzansi businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is pained by the fact that her team Royal AM were snubbed from being promoted to the PSL

The matter has been taken to court and Shauwn will not give up on her son's dream - she wants to see him winning in life

She also told her haters to not rejoice in the pain she is feeling because she's going to come back much stronger

Shauwn Mkhize expressed her disappointment yesterday after her soccer team, Royal AM, was overlooked for the title and denied promotion to the PSL. She claims that this is a male-dominated industry and that it is difficult for her to succeed as a woman.

However, Shauwn is keeping her head held high and has faith that things will get better in time.

"What has happened to me yesterday it’s not new, who said a male-dominated territory was easy? I am still standing tall and firm on my ground not shaken by it. Thanking all those that send messages of support, I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart!" she said on social media.

Shauwn Mkhize is sad over being snubbed for PSL promotion but is going to fight harder. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize is fighting for her son's success

Shauwn previously encouraged her son to be proud of himself because he is the team's chairman.

"The time for the lioness to come out and roar has come, I am going to protect my precious cub Andile Mpisane's dreams. I can’t allow this to happen to you again, not under my watch, I REFUSE," she said.

The relegation/promotion play-offs, which were supposed to begin on Tuesday, have been rescheduled. This comes after the Gauteng Supreme Court ruled in favour of Royal AM, who had sought an immediate interdict to prevent the events from taking place.

Shauwn Mkhize is helping those in need

Briefly News previously reported that MaMkhize gifted 20 houses that she is building to the less fortunate. Reality star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has shown that she has a heart of gold after she handed over 20 keys to houses she is building.

The houses will go to the less fortunate as part of an initiative Mkhize started with the department of correctional services and SABC 1's current affairs show Expressions.

TimesLIVE reported that Mkhize came through with her side of the bargain and handed the first house in Weenen to the Zungu family.

Source: Briefly.co.za