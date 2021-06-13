MaMkhize gifts 20 houses she is building to the less fortunate

Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has given away 20 houses to the less fortunate as she celebrates 20 years of business excellence

The reality star worked with the department of correctional services and SABC 1 's current affairs show Expressions

She handed over the first of the houses in Weenen to the the Zungu family

Reality star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize has shown that she has a heart of gold after she handed over 20 keys to houses she is building.

The houses will go to the less fortunate as part of an initiative Mkhize started with the department of correctional services and SABC 1's current affairs show Expressions.

MaMkhize has kept her promise and is giving 20 houses away to the less fortunate. Photo credit: kwa_mammkhize

TimesLive reported that Mkhize came through with her side of the bargain and handed the first house in Weenen to the the Zungu family.

20 years of excellence

The 20 houses being built is part of her celebration of 20 years of excellence as a businesswoman according to IOL.

"I’m all smiles today because the vision I had for celebrating 20 years of Excellence by Zikhulise is coming together so well."

All work and no play

Shauwn Mkhize and her family painted the town black recently. The flamboyant businesswoman decided to play with other "kids" for a night of partying and fun on Sunday, 6 June.

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and said that her fam was in town and she decided to spoil them. MaMkhize captured all the beautiful moments and shared them with her followers on Instagram.

The reality TV star said after working hard last month, she decided to go out and let her hair down. She captioned one of her posts:

"After a long and hectic month I’ve decided today to go out and play with other kids. Stay tuned, I will update you as I go along."

Eyes on the prize

Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize has expressed an interest in running for the highest office in the country.

The construction mogul admitted that she knew nothing about politics but that did not matter. Mkhize said that the core of the matter was the huge inequality in the country.

The millionaire said that the best way to fix this was to go to the Reserve Bank and use all that money. She said each citizen of the country would receive a million each and everyone would get a car.

“Everyone will be equal and everyone will be rich. In that way, no one will be in need of anything and no one will be jealous of others because we will all be the same.”

