Tebogo Thobejane chats to Briefly News about her latest business venture

Mzansi media personality Tebogo Thobejane has finally taken the plunge and has launched her new line of hair products. The actress sat down with Briefly News about what she plans for the future and if she's feeling any pressure to follow in her father's footsteps.

Tebogo Thobejane, a Muvhango actress, entrepreneur, and mother best known for her depiction of Belinda, has launched a product named K100.

Tebogo follows in the footsteps of her father, Obed Ndona Thobejane, who created Principal Products and was a co-founder of the famed Black Like Me hair brand in the 1990s.

Tebogo says K100 has been created with safe ingredients that remove and place adhesives without damaging the hair edges, skin or scalp. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Tebogo opened up about her latest business venture and what she plans to do going forward.

The 38-year-old adds that a lot of thought and work has been put into creating the brand and spoke about what's different about her products.

"Seeing that there’s a need for such brands and growth in beauty products after we and my team hired specialists in brand research, we have created a special on-the-go assistance for lady's hair. The products are well fitted in any lady's small bag," said Tebogo.

The actress says that it took her a while to come up with this initiative and she put in major work for it to come together.

"It took me over three years to design and come up with the products as different scientific engagements were involved. Then lockdown came just when I was about to launch but that didn’t stop me from my dream," she told Briefly News.

She also touched on how her father was in this business too and if she feels any pressure to live up to the expectations people will have for her hair products.

"Well, the truth is that my dad thought me the business. I grew up surrounded and thought business. Honestly, I am filling big shoes," said Tebogo.

Tebogo says that she's creating a legacy but this time it's with an added twist. She said that what she's doing is fabulous and she's super proud of it.

The lovely lady said that she's got big things planned when she spoke to Briefly News before but this wasn't it. She says that she's got lots of big things in the pipeline.

"This is nothing compared to big things coming up in my life. I have big things coming up on the news you all must just keep checking my space and support K100 products," she said.

Because she's a mom and has so many other things going for her, it's hard to think how she juggles anything but she opened up and spoke about how she deals with the pressure of things. She's extremely influential and has other people to take care of but she keeps it balanced.

"I have to first work to feed my family and my son then be able to support my staff. I wear different crowns every day, being at work, my office, and even onset shooting. I love these moments as a mother and entrepreneur I am here to take it all and fly away," said Tebogo.

