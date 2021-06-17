Fans Congratulate Thembisa Nxumalo on Her Supposed New Pregnancy

Thembisa Nxumalo has been teasing fans online and now they are convinced that she's expecting another bundle of joy

Fans think that Thembisa is pregnant because of a cryptic caption she left in a recent post on her Instagram page

She then posted a follow-up teaser, saying that people need to keep up with her to find out if she's got a bun in the oven or not

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Mzansi believes actress Thembisa Nxumalo and her husband are expecting another child. This comes after the actress tweeted a photo of herself wearing a garment with a visible bump underneath it. She also added fuel to the fire with a cryptic caption.

"Don’t ask the question. The answer is yes," said Thembisa on Instagram.

Although her confirmation is vague, her followers are certain she is having a child, since words of happiness swamped her comment section. It's all assumption at this point because her post is quite vague.

Fans are happy for Thembisa Nxumalo because of her supposed pregnancy but she hasn't confirmed it. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Fans are congratulating Thembisa but it's still unclear if she's really pregnant

Many people will be surprised if the television personality is truly pregnant. She went on vacation in the Western Cape with Nomsa Madida and Nobuhle the other day, and there was no sign of pregnancy. She also confirmed that she had given birth in December 2020.

Check out the reactions from social media users below:

bathabilezungu said:

"Congratulations my favourite."

portiam93 commented:

"Congratulations Mrs Nxumalo."

Thembisa then made another post where she teased fans saying that they will find out if she's pregnant or bloated on the next instalment of Amazing Voices Africa.

Khanyi Mbau had to rubbish claims of pregnancy

In other entertainment news and rumours about pregnancy, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau squashed wild pregnancy rumours. When you're a woman, almost every change that happens to your body gets questioned and this is what recently happened to Mzansi media personality Khanyi Mbau.

Sis posted a stunning picture of herself but fans couldn't help but point out the fact that her tummy is looking bigger. Because her tummy wasn't flat, fans started speculating and thought that Khanyi is pregnant with her boo Kudzai Mushonga's baby.

Taking to social media, Khanyi set the record straight and let the people know that she was just bloated, not pregnant. She captioned her post:

"Bloated, not preg bathong. Family planning nurses out on the loose."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za