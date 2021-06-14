Khanyi Mbau Squashes Wild Pregnancy Rumours: She's Bloated, Not Expecting

Khanyi Mbau cleared the air on rumours that she's pregnant and let her fans know that she just happens to get bloated sometimes

Fans were convinced that Khanyi is expecting a bundle of joy with her boyfriend Kudzai Mushonga but she put the rumours to bed

Pregnant or not, Mzansi social media users are loving the celebrity's latest post and showered her with lovely comments online

When you're a woman, almost every change that happens to your body gets questioned and this is what recently happened to Mzansi media personality Khanyi Mbau. Sis posted a stunning picture of herself but fans couldn't help but point out the fact that her tummy is looking bigger.

Because her tummy wasn't flat, fans started speculating and thought that Khanyi is pregnant with her boo Kudzai Mushonga's baby. Taking to social media, Khanyi set the record straight and let the people know that she was just bloated, not pregnant. She captioned her post:

"Bloated, not preg bathong. Family planning nurses out on the loose."

Khanyi Mbau made it clear that she's not pregnant, she just gets bloated sometimes. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users are loving Khanyi's latest post

Even though Khanyi said she's not pregnant, there are still a few people who are convinced that she is. Others were just loving her outfit and pose. Check out the reactions below:

king_leo_getsemane commented:

"Umithi vele (You are pregnant indeed). Joking, you look gorgeous."

evamodika said:

"Ponytails look good on you."

nomandla_shandu said:

"Am I the only one seeing a baby bump?"

liza04m commented:

"Bloated or not. You are still as beautiful as always."

