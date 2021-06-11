Laid to the gods: Bonang Matheba serves major hair goals in New York

- Bonang Matheba is serving major hair goals on social media and she's loving her new life and time in New York

- Not only was she looking great, but her hair was laid, it looked like it was definitely installed by a real professional hair stylist

- Mzansi social media users really miss Bonang and gave her wonderful compliments about her hair and new lifestyle

Mzansi media personality Bonang Matheba has just moved to New York and she's loving life there. Now, Bonang always looks amazing but this time it looks like she's really stepped up her hair game. In her latest post, her hair looks super laid and fans just couldn't get enough.

Queen B is not afraid to break the bank when it comes to her hair, but this time she's taken it to a whole new level. Fans are not even sure if it's just that the frontal is super quality or if it's really growing out of her scalp.

Bonang Matheba's hair is looking absolutely amazing and the fans love it. Image: @bonang_m

Nonetheless, Bonang looked great and she definitely gave the timeline hair goals once again. She really looks like she's enjoying her time in the US and she's got the hair to match.

Bonang's hair is laid and looks great

Check out the reactions to Bonang's latest hairdo online:

zandyskosana said:

"That hair is laid bessssfreeen."

mangcongo commented:

"You really left us. Looking pretty though."

nelly_mkhatshwa said:

"You look like a 16-year-old here."

nadkutemba7 commented:

"You are so beautiful."

fanafuthi_n said:

"Hair laid to the Gods!"

Bonang recently moved to New York and didn't say goodbye

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang isn't just visiting New York, she's relocated and didn't even say goodbye. Bonang Matheba recently got vaccinated in New York and some people were wondering what the celeb was doing in the Big Apple.

A fan asked where Bonang had disappeared to and Bonang revealed that she had relocated to New York. She had planned on moving in 2020 but then the world went a little bit crazy, so she had to stay put for a while.

"I've relocated.. go to my stories!"

Another fan noticed that she was in New York from her IG stories and wanted to know why she left without saying goodbye.

