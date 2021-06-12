"I Lied to My Mom": Boity Plays Prank on Mom With Unexpected Consequences

Boity Thulo lied to her mom in a prank that has unexpected consequences for the South African celebrity

She told her mom that she was pregnant and Boity was surprised when her mom started crying and hugging her

Boity felt bad and told her mom that it was a prank and again her mom surprised her by smacking her

Boity Thulo thought it would be funny to play a prank on her mom by telling her that she was pregnant. We are not sure what reaction Boity was expecting but her mom surprised her by crying and hugging her.

She felt really bad about pranking her mom and told her the truth and her mom's joy turned from happiness into anger.

Boity Thulo pranked her mom and it didn't go quite according to plan.

Boity's mom smacked her for pranking her.

"I lied to my mom saying I’m pregnant and she started crying and hugging me. I felt so bad I told her I’m joking and she smacked me! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ At least I now know! "

Social media relations to Boity's prank

Social media users took to the comment section to react to Boity's prank and share their take on it.

@AlexLeo69003235:

"I think you need a Husband first before you could fall pregnant ....Like getting married first phela o role model."

@axolilezayo:

"That child would be the cutest."

@LulawooBee:

"Don't ever do that again Rolling on the floor laughing, my mom pushed me into it, before her last days. For her sake, I don't regret it. It's the least I could have done for her. I pity my daughter. I don't remember all that love."

Boity body shamed

Boity has stood up for herself after a few trolls came at her for showing off her natural and unedited body. The media personality has to clap back, adding that she was fine with the way she looked.

It all started when Boity shared some pictures from a party she recently hosted. In the unedited shots, Boity’s body was on display and cellulite was visible on her thighs.

Because many of her fans are used to seeing edited shots, they were taken aback by seeing her in her natural state. Boity still looked incredible in the pictures but some trolls decided to use the opportunity to be unkind.

Boity gets scammed by a fan

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that scammers never rest and sadly Boity Thulo became a victim once again. The media personality always wants to help people when she can but some people just take advantage of her kindness.

A man with the Twitter handle @RichKatengeza was in Boity's mentions on social media asking if she could him get school shoes for his brother. Boity quickly responded and said that she would send him a direct message (DM) to offer assistance.

Social media users saw Boity's post and a few starting to warn her, telling the rapper that they've assisted the guy before and it doesn't make sense why he would ask for help again.

Fans started sharing screenshots of conversations they've had with the guy and were not impressed.

