Boity Responds to Trolls After Being Body Shamed: "Leave My Weight Gain Alone"

South African media personality Boity Thulo has had to stand up for herself against some trolls who came for her

This came after the Mzansi starlet posted unedited pictures which showed cellulite on her thighs

Many could not believe that the media personality possessed any flaws and decided to have a go at her about it

Boity has stood up for herself after a few trolls came at her for showing off her natural and unedited body. The media personality has to clap back, adding that she was fine with the way she looked.

It all started when Boity shared some pictures from a party she recently hosted. In the unedited shots, Boity’s body was on display and cellulite was visible on her thighs.

Because many of her fans are used to seeing edited shots, they were taken aback by seeing her in her natural state. Boity still looked incredible in the pictures but some trolls decided to use the opportunity to be unkind.

Boity responded to the hate by saying:

“Bathong lona? Leave my weight gain alone.It happens.”

The responses were mixed:

@dumisane_ said:

“Most people are not being rude about Boity having cellulite. They are just shocked because it is a revelation that she has cellulite, none of her pictures on Instagram show it.”

@newagesiyanda said:

“Most of her Pic are edited heavily bro. I wish you could see her in person you would even be more disappointed.”

@madi_marupeng said:

“After zooming just realized all I need is a good phone.”

@angelaluks said:

“Editing pics to such an extent that people get shocked when they see the real you is the biggest scam ever.”

