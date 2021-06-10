New Home Owner: The Queen's Ntando Duma Is Glad Her New House Is Finally Done

- Ntando Duma is Mzansi's newest home owner and The Queen actress is extremely happy that she can now finally move into her new home

- The media personality shared that sh has been building her own home since February lasy year and her daughter, Sbahle, cannot wait to live in their new home

- Ntando shared her good news on social media on Thursday night and the rest of Mzansi congratulated her on her big achievement

Ntando Duma has joined a list of Mzansi celebs who own homes. The stunner took to social media on Thursday night, 10 June to announce the good news.

The Queen's Ntando Duma is a new home owner. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

The Queen actress shared that she's been building her own house since February last year. The star said she's happy that the house is finally done. She first tweeted:

"New home owner."

Ntando also said her bundle of joy, Sbahle Mzizi, is over the moon. She said Sbahle has been waiting for so long to move in to their new home. Ntando wrote:

"I’ve been building my house since Feb last year and I’m so glad it is finally done. There’s no one who’s as ecstatic as Sbahle right now. Kunini yalinda ingane yam bakithi."

Tweeps took to Ntando's comment section to congratulate her for building her own home. Check out some of the comments below:

Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo said:

"Congratulations mama!"

@MphoKho82637424 wrote:

"Talk bout Boss moves."

@Obakeng_PuleJ commented:

"Congratulations, may it bless you with great memories."

@ImSophia_C added:

"Congratulations hun!!! I'm so happy for you."

Ntando is building her momma a house

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntando Duma took to social media to share progress on the house she's building for her mother. A few weeks back, the media personality shared snaps of the beautiful house when it had not been painted yet.

The Queen actress took to Twitter on Friday, 9 April and shared few more snaps of the big house. The star said building her mother a home is till her proudest and biggest highlight of her life. The stunner captioned her post:

"How it started // How it’s going. Still my proudest and biggest highlight of my existence. Building my mom a house."

