- Unathi Nkayi Nkayi described a trainer who was flexing and doing tricks on a moving treadmill as her hero

- In the viral clip, the trainer, named Vusi 'Mavreka' Hlabangwana, was dancing to an Amapiano song while exercising in the gym

- The Kaya FM presenter asked Mavreka to teach her a trick or two so she could also flex while doing a treadmill session when winter is over

Unathi Nkanyi took to social media to react to a trending video of a trainer who was flexing while doing tricks on a treadmill.

The popular trainer, whose name is Vusi 'Mavreka' Hlabangwana, was dancing on top of a treadmill's moving belt while also working out. Mavreka was jamming to a hot Amapiano tune.

Unathi Nkayi was impressed by a local trainer who was flexing in a viral treadmill video. Image: @unathi.co

Source: Instagram

The Kaya FM presenter took to Instagram and shared the clip of Mavreka doing what he does best at the gym. The Idols SA judge captioned her post:

"You’re my HERO. You inspire me so much. Your before and after pictures are unbelievable. Teach me this please for spring @blackvreka."

Mavreka took to Unathi's comment section and told her that he is ready to teach her a few tricks. He replied:

"Diyabulela. I’m so humble it can be the Grace of the Lord. The treadmill session is ready, let’s do this."

Unathi's followers also took to her comment section to share their thoughts on Mavreka's skills. Check out some of their comments below:

papage_motho said:

"He is a whole mood! I look forward to his updates."

tten_bazaar wrote:

"Is this for real - that’s talent."

miss_kps commented:

"Haha I just broke my face looking at this. SOOO COOL!!!!"

kwanda_dweba added:

"I would trip and fall."

Weight loss advice

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Unathi Nkanyi took to social media recently to advise her followers about weight loss. The stunner asked them to stop using weight loss products and just eat healthily. The media personality usually posts snaps and videos of herself hard at gym.

The star urged her fans to stop spending their hard-earned cash on useless products that promise them quick results when they are trying to lose weight. Unathi posted a 2011 throwback snap of herself on Instagram and compared it to a picture she took in 2021.

"2021 vs 2011. Always put yourself first. The ones who expect from you will call you selfish. The ones who don’t have the courage to do it but secretly envy you will call you reckless. You cannot give what you do not have. Do you and be kind to you because you are the only you you will ever be."

