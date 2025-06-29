Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola has offered some advice to the newly appointed coach of the Buccaneers, Abdeslam Ouaddou, ahead of the upcoming season.

The Moroccan tactician comes in as a replacement for Jose Riveiro, who left the Premier Soccer League giants for Al Ahly this summer.

There have been different opinions from fans and pundits about the appointment of the former Marumo Gallants coach as Riveiro’s replacement, as the announcement came unexpectedly.

Sebola advises Ouaddou ahead of taking up Pirates' role

Sebola, while in an interview with iDiskiTimes, urged the newly appointed Pirates coach to avoid a negative start at the Bucs next season.

The legendary former Bucs player believes the North African coach would be under serious pressure if he starts badly at the club.

“I haven’t followed him closely during his time at Marumo Gallants, but it’s clear that Pirates were impressed with his work there, and likely from even earlier,” Sebola told iDiskiTimes.

“The advantage he has is some familiarity with the PSL, which should help him settle in quickly. However, he faces the tough task of succeeding a coach who was very successful at Pirates and enjoyed strong support from the fans, who will expect even better results.”

Sebola added that Pirates supporters are very demanding, which gives him no chance to start badly at the club.

“If he doesn’t get off to a good start, the pressure will be intense, as Pirates supporters can be very demanding. He’s stepping into big shoes, and I hope the players adjust to his style quickly. At the same time, he must be careful not to overhaul the team’s playing style too drastically. Riveiro set a solid foundation, and the new coach should focus on building upon that.”

Fans react to Sebola's advice to Ouaddou

HamiltonZA agrees with Sebola:

"He must win all the first 5 games in the league."

Hozeh5 said:

"I doubt, probably his objective is just to qualify for CAF champion's league."

Holla Downs shared:

"Give him Sundowms in first 5 games , let’s see , we always play Chiefs in first 5 , it seems rigged."

S'hleka Nengwe implied:

"Jealous and Bitter former players."

Ntokozo.Ntosh commented:

"I think the pressure would be so much on him if he starts badly with us next season, we've enjoyed a good ride under Riveiro and we can settle for less, he should take the advice seriously."

Source: Briefly News