Somizi Mhlongo Pulls a Hilarious Prank on Thando Thabethe's Staff: "I'm Not Gay"

The launch of Thando Thabethe's store would not be complete without Somizi making an appearance and he stole the show

In a hilarious video, Somizi made a visit to the store and claimed that he was Thando's long lost lover and baby daddy

Mzansi social media users were loving Somizi's energy and love how hard he tries to show up for all his friends

Thando Thabethe recently launched her own store and got a lot of support from Mzansi. Somizi Mhlongo decided to pay the store a visit and in true Somgaga fashion, he decided to introduce himself in a very crazy way.

Somizi stepped in on her employees and revealed himself to be her ex-boyfriend and potential baby daddy. Of course, because they are both famous, everyone called him out on his bluff but they all shared a good laugh.

Somizi Mhlongo left the timeline in stitches after he let everyone in on his latest prank. Image: @somizi, @thando_thabethe

Somizi insists he was in a relationship with Thando Thabethe

The media personality also joked and said that he was looking for a job, much to the amusement of the employees. Somgaga said that he ended things with Thando because she talks too much.

Aside from the fact that the workers recognised him, they could also tell he was gay. Somizi on the other hand joked that he is not gay and that Thabooty would be the mother of his second child.

Check out the reactions to the video below:

stella.nkosi said:

"What can we do without you mara. You bring joy to our lives."

zoe_mbatha commented:

"I love how you celebrate others and you have a good heart. That's why you keep winning."

nwabisamehlomakulu said:

"You are such a mood. Love you Somz."

Thando Thabethe is getting major support from Mzansi women

Briefly News previously reported that Thando Thabethe launched a new store and Mzansi ladies are here for it. Mzansi actress and media personality Thando Thabethe is making big moves and has just launched a lingerie store.

She decided to share the wonderful news on Twitter and is urging her fans to come and support her.

"And days before my 31st bday I got myself a @thabootys store …now open! Please come visit us at Dainfern Square, shop no.46A," she tweeted.

The store looks lovely and is filled with posters of Thando rocking the merchandise. She's been eyeing this dream for a while now and it has finally come true. Mzansi women are loving the preview of Thando's store and surely want to get themselves a piece. A number of them said that they would be dropping by soon.

