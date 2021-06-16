Thando Thabethe launches a new store and Mzansi ladies are here for it

Thando Thabethe has been working hard and has finally launched her store called Thabooty's, which provides shapewear and underwear

The actress took to social media to share her latest business venture and can't wait for people to come check her stuff out

Mzansi social media users, especially woman were in the comments section showing major support to Thando for Thabooty's

Mzansi actress and media personality Thando Thabethe is making big moves and has just launched a lingerie store. She decided to share the wonderful news on Twitter and is urging her fans to come and support her.

"And days before my 31st bday I got myself a @thabootys store …now open! Please come visit us at Dainfern Square, shop no.46A," she tweeted.

The store looks lovely and is filled with posters of Thando rocking the merchandise. She's been eyeing this dream for a while now and it has finally come true.

Thando Thabethe has launched Thabootys, which is a lingerie and shapewear store. Image: @Thando_Thabethe

Mzansi ladies can't wait to come out in numbers to support Thando

Mzansi women are loving the preview of Thando's store and surely want to get themselves a piece. A number of them said that they would be dropping by soon.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@iam_carol_ina commented:

"I’m definitely coming to get myself some stuff."

@DesireeLeentjie said:

"I love seeing women strive omg. Call me weird but ugh."

@LootLove commented:

"This is dope! Well done Mama!"

@4denga said:

"Love the swimwear range, definitely getting myself the red bikini."

