Ntsiki Mazwai Shares Her Views on Mzansi Stars Having a "Beyoncé Complex"

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Mzansi celebs who have a "Beyoncé complex". The controversial poet slammed stars who have the so-called Beyoncé complex and shared that they are not as powerful as the media made them to believe.

According to TimesLIVE, The opinionated media personality took to Twitter recently and shared that nobody is better than anyone.

"The problem with having a Beyoncé complex is that nobody is better than anyone. It's just about who white capital is promoting through their media channels. It's not real life."

Tweeps took to her comment section and shared mixed views on her post. Some agreed with her while others disagreed with the star. Check out their comments below:

@Lilsislondz said:

"I always think of Minnie. It's like they're done promoting her."

@Mpho_RD wrote:

"The gates for self-promotion have been wide open for a while. If the WMC excuse make some have internal peace with their lack of vision and underachievement, so be it."

@moscowdollar123 added:

"Once this country falls in the dumps, they will see that."

Ntsiki Mazwai calls MacG out

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to share her two cents on MacG's distasteful comments about Boity and Thando Thabethe. The controversial Ntsiki claimed that the Podcast and Chill host likes dragging Thando and Boity because maybe the stunners are "out of his league".

She took to Twitter on Wednesday, 21 April to share her thoughts on MacG's recent behaviour. Ntsiki tweeted:

"When he isn't dragging Thando, he is sl*t shaming Boity. Sounds bitter to me... Cos they are out of his league maybe."

MacG trended a few weeks ago when he said Thando should keep posting nudes after she called him out for his negative LGBTQI+ comments. Some tweeps took to Ntsiki's comment section and dragged her for going in on MacG.

