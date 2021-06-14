Mzansi media personality Nandi Madida took to social media to remind the timeline of her husband's words when the pandemic started

Zakes Bantwini previously said that people he knows have been dying because of loadshedding and having to be on oxygen machines

Mzansi social media users have been commenting on how devastating it is to be facing a power cut when someone's life is in danger

Nandi Madida defended her husband Zakes Bantwini after he published news regarding loadshedding a few months earlier. Nandi was responding to a tweet about a woman on oxygen who is having trouble during loadshedding.

“A lady who is on oxygen is crying saying when there are #blackouts she has to wake up her whole family to ask for help or stand by the window for some oxygen. She says she doesn’t know what to do. This is devastating. President Ramaphosa honestly, this needs to stop!" read the tweet.

Nandi believes Zakes Bantwini was correct when he stated that people have died as a result of loadshedding.

"@ZakesBantwiniSA and you tried highlighting this a few months ago... Twitter is really such a toxic platform at times. It's sad people are going through such," tweeted Nandi.

Mzansi social media users chime in with their thoughts

@Tinroza said:

"My mom is oxygen-dependent as well. It’s a huge problem when there’s loadshedding."

@XolieBae commented:

"My mother too. When there’s no electricity, her machine for oxygen doesn’t work."

@SpotRunFounder said:

"But again. Come election time we run to vote in the same government that's mistreating us."

