Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane and a friend, Zintle Yekelo, showed off their dance moves

Fans admired their beauty, with one saying the ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in their figure-hugging dresses

Natasha Thahane has not been making headlines for the wrong reasons of late as she posts content that leaves fans marvelling

Natasha Thahane pulled a few dance moves that had fans excited. Image: Natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

Actress Natasha treats fans to some subtle dance moves

Talented Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane shared a cool video of her and a friend named Zintle Yekelo showing off their dance moves. The ladies attended a Garnier launch event, where they introduced their Super UV product.

The former Skeem Saam actress is a brand ambassador for the cosmetics company. At the event in Cape Town, Natasha pulled off a simple look wearing a low ponytail and a yellow-lime off-the-shoulder dress.

Blog page @MDNnewss posted the video on X:

Mzansi reacts to Natasha and Zintle's beauty

Social media users admired Natasha Thahane's beauty and the ladies' stunning bodies in their dresses.

Here are some of the reactions:

@EmmiieTLO gushed:

"They look absolutely gorgeous. The Queens."

@_officialMoss said:

"Beautiful girls. They look stunning."

@Liihlendimande marvelled:

"I haven't seen Natasha Thahane in a while now. She's still beautiful."

@ndumnyandu exclaimed:

"So much beauty. The dresses and the makeup. Wow!"

@Chad_mlimo asked:

"How is this not the same, hun?"

@Danieltm___ said:

"Lorch's wife looks gorgeous."

@TeeTouchza joked:

"On second thought, being a stepfather wouldn't be such a bad idea."

The few times Natasha Thahane trended

Natasha Thahane, back in the heated Twitter days, would make headlines for the wrong reasons. However, she now rarely even tops the trends list. Just recently, her former friend Lasizwe spoke about their friendship and why it ended.

In an episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, Lasizwe revealed that Natasha rarely reciprocated the same energy he gave her.

"I used to attend Natasha Thahane’s events whenever she invited me at the time. I would also invite her to my events, but she never showed up. I thought, ‘I am inviting you to my events, and you do not come, but when you invite me, I show up and bring the energy.’ So I decided, ‘Fine, you can keep the friendship."

Natasha Thahane and Lasizwe are no longer on good terms as friends. Image: Natasha_thahane

Source: Twitter

Lasizwe said there is no animosity between them, however, he would have appreciated it if Thahane had attended some of his events.

"We’re still okay whenever I bump into her. For me, it’s all about reciprocity. If you’re my friend, there has to be mutual effort."

In another report from Briefly News, Natasha stunned netizens with her effortless beauty. Wearing minimal makeup and no weaves, Natasha showed off her natural beauty and received a lot of praise.

Natasha shows off son's soccer skills

In a previous report from Briefly News, Natasha Thahane posted a sweet video of her son showcasing his football skills. Many delighted fans noted the boy's resemblance to his father, Thembinkosi Lorch.

The actress does keep her life to herself, however, she often posts about her talented baby boy.

