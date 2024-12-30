Natasha Thahane Shows Off Her Face Without Makeup, Netizens Stunned: “This Lady Is Beautiful”
- Natasha Thahane recently updated her media with some gorgeous makeup-free pictures
- The actress had netizens gagging over her fresh face, saying she was a solid 10
- Mzansi couldn't get enough of Natasha's good looks, and the gents were ready to risk it all for her
Natasha Thahane's face card is lethal, and she recently gave peeps a rare look at her face without makeup.
Natasha Thahane flaunts makeup-free face
When it comes to Natasha Thahane, you're guaranteed to be served looks on a regular basis, and our girl never drops the ball.
Today, she decided to serve girl next door vibes and flaunted a fresh, makeup-free look while seemingly preparing something to eat.
Taking to her Instagram page, the Blood and Water actress shared new photos in an apron, cornrows and an undeniable glow.
This comes months after she and her soccer player baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, called it quits, and it appears Natasha is doing just fine:
Mzansi reacts to Natasha Thahane's pictures
Netizens can't get over how stunning Natasha is:
resa_motwalo wrote:
"She may not be a public favourite, but Natasha is a solid 10."
troy_malange said:
"One thing about you. You are the most gorgeous girl in the world."
MusaMzilikazi added:
"This lady is beautiful."
Keletsomugwena pleaded:
"Even though I don't stand a chance, but Lord hear my cry."
Meanwhile, others dragged her controversial relationship with Lorch, saying he fumbled a real one:
Thapz__ posted:
"Lorch fumbled a lot in life, but this one takes the cake."
SiaKolani said:
"Lorch fumbled here."
Abuti_xpv was stunned:
"So Lorch was waking up to this?"
2Paca_kay1 wrote:
"She's very beautiful. But becoming Lorch’s baby mama was the worst thing she did to herself."
Zandie Khumalo shows love to Natasha Thahane
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zandie Khumalo naming her favourite Mzansi celebrities.
Natasha Thahane, Ntando Duma and Babes Wodumo made the list, with Zandie praising them for never letting fame get to their heads:
"The most realistic people I know in this industry."
