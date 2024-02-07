The epic trailer for the Netflix drama Blood and Water has been shared, and fans are amped up

One of the stars, Ama Qamata, also shared the release date for the hit drama series on Instagram

Although avid viewers are excited for the show, a handful are asking for the show to wrap things up

Fans are counting until March to feast on Blood and Water’s epic drama.

Trailer for Blood And Water revealed

The thrilling trailer for the Netflix drama Blood and Water has been released. It was shared by one of the main characters, Ama Qamata, and it sparked excitement among fans.

Qamata, who plays Puleng Khumalo, whose story revolves around her long-lost twin, Fikile Bhele, who is played by Khosi Ngema, shared that the series will be released on 1 March.

"It’s that time again!! Blood & Water S4, coming 1 March."

Viewers excited for the premier of Season 4

Although some avid viewers are excited for the show, a handful are asking for the show to wrap things up.

Nonetheless, the reception that the trailer received is a positive one.

omowonuola_a_:

"I thought we all agreed to let Puleng rest this season."

tlotli.i2:

"Better be 15 episodes, not all this can fit in 6 episodes."

_chisanga_kaoma:

"It took me 3 seasons to realize Puleng is the problem."

_ke.dese:

"The trailer left me in shock."

jimahfavour:

"Please don’t tell me Puleng and KB didn’t work out!!"

angela.akuh:

"Omo it seems KB and puleng did not get along."

jankiethemenace_:

"Isn’t he gay bro? He chows women now?"

ndali09:

"It’s giving Elite."

_itscutiebunny___:

"After this can someone please take Puleng on a well-deserved vacation cause sis really needs it."

bellis_chidz

"The guy from Elite smashing with Puleng."

