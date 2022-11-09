South Africans are counting down the days till the release of the popular season Blood and Water

Streaming giant Netflix got many jumping with joy when they shared the film's official trailer on different social media platforms

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the official trailer, some said they couldn't wait for the release, while others commented that they were getting bored with the storyline

The highly anticipated trailer of the Netflix series Blood and Water is finally here, and social media users can't keep calm. Many flooded timelines with mixed reactions after the short trailer was released.

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the trailer of ‘Blood and Water’ Season 3. Image: @amaqamata.

Source: Instagram

Blood and Water is a nerve-wracking series that shows lead actress Ama Qamata taking on the risky journey of looking for her long-lost sister Fikile, played by Khosi Ngema. The show also takes viewers through the lives of high school students at a fancy private school.

According to ZAlebs, streaming giant Netflix dropped the trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 3, and unfortunately, not everyone is feeling the show. Some said they are getting tired of the same storyline. Some Twitter users wrote that they hoped this would be the last season.

@thabee_says replied:

"How are they gonna pass matric if they're lives are GTA?"

@PalesaMogorosi_ noted:

"You guys don't pay attention lol. Last year KB, Chris, Reece and Fiks were in Grade 11 which means this year they will be in their final year (matric/grade 12). As for Puleng and Wade they were in grade 10 last year and so this year they will be in grade 11. Bathong!"

@hosannaabraham added:

"I can’t even feel sorry for Puleng. It’s my baby Wade that I’m worried about."

