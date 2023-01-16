AKA and Nadia Nakai have taken their baecations international after a fun family getaway in Sun City

The popular rappers had their fans green with envy when they shared that they jetted off to the USA

Posting on his social pages, the Energy rapper revealed some of his plans including watching a WWE match live

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

AKA and Nadia Nakai are painting timelines red with their blossoming romance and Mzansi is here for it.

AKA and Nadia Nakai are serving baecation goals with snaps from their USA getaway. Image: @nadianakai.

Source: Instagram

The couple has been taking over as one of the country's power couples with their loved-up snaps, matching tattoos and fun family vacations.

AKA and Nadia Nakai jet off to the USA

The award-winning rappers are proving to be a match made in heaven. A few days ago, social media users were glued to their phones, waiting for content from the couple's family getaway where AKA and Nadia Nakai's families joined them for an adventurous trip to Sun City.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Days after the trip that caused a buzz on social media, the sweet couple announced that they were flying to the USA to continue their vacation. Nadia Nakai first shared a snap on her Instagram page and put the American flag in the caption.

AKA shares bucket list for USA TRIP

Heading to his Twitter page, Bhova announced that they landed safely in America and had a few things on his to-do list. The rapper stated that he was planning on watching a WWE match live while sipping some cold beer. He wrote:

"After over 24 hours of travel, we’ve finally arrived in Cincinnati, OH … tomorrow night I’ll be @wwe MONDAY NIGHT RAW throwing back some cold ones … God is good ."

Mzansi reacts to AKA and Nadia Nakai's trip

As always, fans had a lot to say about the pair jetting off to the US for another vacation. Peeps said the rappers are a perfect match and they complement each other.

@ofentsemwase said:

"Catching flights while niggas catch emotions."

@kholoza144 wrote:

"Nadia why am I loving you so much guys, you give me peace of mind. La tshwanelana hle ❤️"

@saneloww added:

"You guys deserve each other, you should've been together a long time ago!!"

@kim__colleen noted:

"I feel like you are each other's peace and best friend."

Mzansi warns Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni about drug cartels as they take their overseas trip to Mexico

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has been keeping up with the Mthombenis and it's safe to say they are having the time of their lives overseas. The stars jetted off to the USA after former Miss SA Liesl surprised her husband with plane tickets.

Social media users have been glued to their phones waiting for more content for the celebrity couple.

According to ZAlebs, Mr and Mrs Mthombeni did a hive of activities from cosy dinner dates, sightseeing, shopping and much more. After keeping fans entertained with their mini-vlogs and posts, the stars announced that it was not yet over.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News