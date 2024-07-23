Andile Ncube has been announced as the next celebrity judge for the Crown Chasers show

The award-winning presenter will join the panel to judge the Miss South Africa contestants in the fifth episode

Mzansi showed love to Andile on his new gig, while others continued to question Miss SA on its latest contestants

The upcoming Crown Chasers episode will welcome a new face to the judging panel after Andile Ncube was announced as the latest celeb judge.

Andile Ncube joins Crown Chasers panel

As South Africans eagerly wait for their favourite beauty queen to be crowned the new Miss South Africa, Crown Chasers has officially added a new judge to help guide and grill the contestants.

Taking to their social media pages, Miss SA announced that renowned presenter and radio host, Andile Ncube, had joined the panel as the latest celebrity judge.

Andile has been in the broadcasting industry for years, most recently as a commentator for the latest celebrity soccer tournament that led to Big Zulu and Dumi Mkokstad's squabble.

He will join the likes of Lerato Kganyago on the panel for the fifth episode, which officially airs on Saturday, 27 July 2024, on SABC 3:

Mzansi weighs in on Andile Ncube's gig

Fans are excited and can't wait to watch Andile in action:

lebza_8 was happy:

"Nice one! We also need a male judge on the final night."

gretalmarz said:

"Hello, Andile, glad to meet you!"

goodness_and_mercy_follow_me was excited:

"My man!"

Meanwhile, some netizens bashed the show and brought up some of the contestants' nationalities:

afroghanga was unimpressed:

"This is so cringy. It gives the Really House Wives of Miss South Africa."

El123V demanded:

"This is enough. We have asked for South Africans to be in this pageant numerous times. Make a decision."

charlie_mvuyana also threw shade at Chidimma Adetshina:

"Please remove Vanessa Onwe Adetshina from the Miss SA contestants. She is not South African."

AquaSereia claimed:

"This organisation will fall one day."

Mzansi debates on Miss SA contestants

In an earlier report, Briefly News posted a fierce online debate surrounding the Miss South Africa contestants.

This after some of the ladies' names and ethnicities were revealed, leaving Mzansi to question the pageant.

