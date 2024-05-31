Lerato Kganyago is one of the Miss South Africa 2024 judges, and she shared a picture and video on Instagram

The star reflected on her past pageant wins as she was once crowned Miss Soweto during her heydays

The media personality expressed gratitude over this new appointment and called it a full-circle moment

Radio and TV personality Lerato Kganyago is beaming with pride after she landed the Miss South Africa judging gig. Kganyago called this her full circle moment, as she knows a thing or two about the highly competitive world of pageantry.

Lerato Kganyago is one of the Miss South Africa 2024 judges. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Kganyago named Miss South Africa 2024 judge

Lerato Kganyago took to her Instagram page to reflect on her momentous appointment. She shared a poster and a short clip as part of her announcement.

The Metro FM presenter reflected on her time as a beauty queen when she was crowned Miss Soweto years back. Kganyago said it was a full-circle moment for her, and she was honoured.

"From being crowned Miss Soweto many years ago, to a Miss South Africa judge, it’s a full circle moment. Honoured to be a part of @Official_MissSA, shaping the future of empowered South African women."

Check out her post below:

Kganyago receives praise from her fans

Lerato Kganyago, who hosts The Midday Link Up, received congratulatory messages from her fans, colleagues and friends. Somizi Mhlongo even encouraged her to enter the competition.

somizi said:

"Just enter so all hell will break loose."

jacintangobese lauded:

"Congratulations my love."

sellabosego hailed:

"Role model to young women you really deserve this congratulations."

ottobmusic asked:

"Ayeyeeee. Why does it look like you are one of the models and not the judge?"

andymaqondwana congratulated:

"This is perfect! Congratulations Lerato. Love it for you."

kgo_mogul added:

"Miss Soweto 2005, so befitting.. Yass Mother."

