Veteran radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago has shared that she will be among the Miss South Africa judges this year. The ecstatic star shared the news on social media.

Lerato Kganyago is honoured to be one of the Miss SA judges. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Lerato Kganyago announced as Miss SA judge

Media personality Lerato Kganyago is over the moon after being announced as the Miss South Africa judge. The star headed to her social media page to announce the news.

Speaking in the post, Lerato said this was a full-circle moment for her because she was once in a beauty pageant. The star is also grateful for the opportunity to empower other Mzansi women. The post's caption read:

"From being crowned Miss Soweto many years ago, to a Miss South Africa judge, it’s a full circle moment. Honoured to be a part of @Official_MissSA, shaping the future of empowered South African women. #misssa"

Lerato Kganyago's fans and friends congratulate her

Social media users, including industry colleagues like Somizi Mhlongo, congratulated the star after sharing the news. Many said she deserved the position.

@ndivho_makhwanya said:

"Finally congratulations beautiful "

@somizi wrote:

"Enter kunyiwe once."

@lorrainemothwa wrote:

"Mother of the nation "

@tumelomatjeka said:

"Congratulations Mother "

@stylecandyofficial added:

"@leratokganyago totally a full circle ⭕️ moment. Congratulations."

@joemelamu wrote:

"Oh yes That’s what we talking about, I dnt want to see what @gertjohancoetzee is gng to do congratulations."

