Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke is living it up in Cape Town, sharing pictures from his getaway on social media

Davido, who has a strong connection with South Africa and has collaborated with local artists like Cassper Nyovest, posted photos online

Social media users reacted with praise for his fashion sense and expressions of admiration, calling him the king of music

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Award-winning Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke is currently living it up in Cape Town. The If singer shared pictures from his getaway on social media.

Davido shares pictures from his Cape Town trip. Image: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido lives it up in Cape Town

We all know David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has a soft spot for South Africa. The singer has visited Mzansi several times and has even collaborated with SA artists, including Cassper Nyovest.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the Nigerian star revealed that he is living it up in the Mother City. Davido shared pictures showing what he was up to in the beautiful city. He wrote:

"Cape Town moments "

Davido's Cape Town pictures receive comments

Social media users flooded to the singer's page with mixed reactions. Some commented about his unmatched fashion skills, while others professed their love for him.

@kewizzyofficial wrote:

"This man sabi dress bros, Good outfit ❤️"

"genesis_billions_ commented:

"The king of music ❤️"

@officialjudah_king said:

"That smile can never depart from you, 001"

@iamtrinityguy added:

"The king of music himself ❤️❤️"

@cardipdc noted:

"The father that father the father that fathered their father "

babatundeshosanya wrote:

"The King of Afrobeats. 0-0-1 is the reason. Keep soaring, Keep shinning. ⏳OBO NI SEH. Pride of Africa. Last bus stop OON"

Mihlali Ndamase shows off stunning figure while in Monaco

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase reminded Mzansi of who she was in case they forgot. The famous influencer flaunted her hourglass figure in a bathing suit and nearly broke the internet.

Another day, another reminder from Mihlali Ndamase on why she is, in fact, the hot topic. The stunning content creator never fails to give netizens and publications something to discuss; this time, all attention was on her killer figure.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News