Mihlali Ndamase showed off her stunning figure while busking in the sun in Monaco

The influencer is moving on from the drama and decided to escape the cold weather, and her vacation content is giving everything it needs to

Mzansi can't stop raving over Mimi's figure, and flooded her comments with fire-flame emojis

Mihlali Ndamase flaunted her stunning physique in her latest swimsuit photos. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase gave Mzansi a subtle reminder of who she was in case they forgot. The famous influencer flaunted her hourglass figure in a bathing suit and nearly broke the internet.

Mihlali Ndamase flaunts hourglass figure

Another day, another reminder from Mihlali Ndamase on why she is, in fact, the hot topic.

The stunning content creator never fails to give netizens and publications something to talk about, and this time, all attention was on her killer figure.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mimi is out living her best life in Monaco and decided to share some pool content to show off her hourglass physique.

Snapped by her trusted photographer, Kagiso Phaswana (KPAPARAZZI), Mimi looked stunning flaunting her figure at the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort:

"In touch but out of reach."

Mzansi reacts to Mihlali Ndamase's pictures

Despite the controversy surrounding her name, more so her recent drama surrounding her picture with Rihanna, Mzansi can't deny that Mihlali is THAT girl:

South African reality TV star, Mpumi Mops, gushed over Mihlali:

"No one does it better!"

aafrican_butter responded:

"You are a real-life Barbie doll."

livyseboko said:

"Guys? It’s too much now!"

unnaarrh wrote:

"It's so nice being you, man. No matter what anyone says, it won't change the fact that you're still hot and gorgeous."

sthandile_n showed love to Mihlali:

"One thing about you, you will always shine!"

pushtakkie_ posted:

"You're all that and more, sana."

Leeroy Sidambe breaks silence on Mihlali Ndamase reconciliation

In more Mihlali Ndamase updates, Briefly News shared the influencer's ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe's statement about their alleged reconciliation.

The controversial businessman set the record straight, saying they weren't back together, and asked the media to stop hounding him about his love life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News