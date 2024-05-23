Leeroy Sidambe has denied rumours of reconciling with ex-girlfriend Mihlali Ndamase, stating they are not back together

Sidambe urged the media to stop reporting on his love life, expressing concern over its impact on his family and businesses

He emphasised that the circulating rumours are baseless and clarified that he is not dating Ndamase

Controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe has poured cold water on the rumours that he is back with his ex-girlfriend Mihlali Ndamase. Sidambe said he has not rekindled his romance with the content creator.

Leeroy Sidambe has opened up on his rumoured relationship with Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @mihlalii_n and @leeroy_mab

Leeroy Sidambe reacts to Mihlali reconciliation rumours

Social media users were recently led to believe that Leeroy Sidambe and Mihlali Ndamase were back together. The reports came months after the two parted ways following a nasty breakup. The breakup also led to Mihlali sharing Sidambe's contact details on social media and also revealing that he owed her some money.

However, Sidambe told TimesLIVE that the reports were not true. The businessman said he was not back with Mihlali. He also noted that the rumours circulating on social media were baseless.

Leeroy Sidambe calls on the media to stop reporting about him

The businessman also called on the media to stop reporting about his private life as it takes a toll on his family and businesses. He also shared that Mihlali Ndamase deserves a break from all the media attention on her private life. He said:

"Guys, can we at least stop reporting on my love life? You know every time, you guys don't give me a breather, it's not OK. I am not dating Mihlali nor are we back together."

