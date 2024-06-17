The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatjie, slammed elected officials

Malatjie criticised them for enrolling their children in private schools and not in public schools

South Africans grilled him and accused him of being a hypocrite and claiming he, too, went to a private school

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress Youth League president, Collen Malatjie, is unhappy that public officials elected into office send their children to private schools.

ANCYL president slams public office bearers

Eyewitness News said Malatjie's comments came while the ANCYL commemorated Youth Day on 16 June. Malatjjie expressed his concern about the conditions of public facilities and said government workers sending their children to private schools indict the government's commitment to quality education.

Malatjie slammed public officials for sending their children to private schools when they fought for quality learning and teaching.

"I think as part of the celebration of June 16, we need to encourage public reps and public servants to really support our own public system. Take your kids to the nearest public school. There are a lot of public schools around."

South Africans roast Malatjie

Netizens commenting on @ewnupdates roasted the ANCYL president for his comments.

Fidem said:

"This guy is living in cloud cuckoo land."

Umhlaba Owethu said:

"Out of all the issues young people are facing, he simply chose to speak about this. He is the most irrelevant and useless president of the Youth League."

Mshana The Zulunator said:

"He wants brownie points. Watch him loot; later on, his kids will probably be studying overseas where we can't even see them."

