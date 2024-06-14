The Economic Freedom Fighters's Julius Malema is prepared to support a government of national unity

Malema said the EFF would only be part of a GNU without the Democratic Alliance and the Freedom Front Plus

Netizens on social media were unimpressed with Malema, and many voiced their disappointment in the party leader

Julius Malema said the EFF would never join hands with the DA and FF+. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CAPE TOWN— The Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema said the party was willing to join a government of national unity, but with conditions.

Malema places conditions for GNU participation

According to SABC News, Malema addressed the media at Cape Town the night before Parliament's first sitting. He slammed the GNU and called it a plan B for the Oppenheimer family. He said he would not work with the Freedom Front Plus and the opposition Democratic Alliance in the same cabinet.

He then said this cabinet would transform the National Student Financial Aid Scheme into a loan, where the minimum wage would be scrapped. View the video here:

Mzansi calls Malema out

South Africans on Facebook railed against Malema and criticised him.

Mack Mangwane said:

"I can just imagine how this country will look if it could be led by a part that in its manifesto promoted divisions amongst the citizens of this country while many people need unity."

Phathutshedzo Mbedzi said:

"EFF must keep quiet. They destroyed the ANC, and now they are talking nonsense."

Patricia Mbalame asked:

"Hahahaha, does he realise that his very small party is not making the decisions about who gets in the GNU?"

Jabu Mahlangu said:

"If the DA and FF+ are excluded, that government cannot be called a government of national unity."

